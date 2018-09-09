Share:

Islamabad - Federal Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani conducted a surprise visit of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic hospitals in Islamabad on Saturday.

He went around the OPD, Emergency ward, Cardiac center, Orthopedic Nephrology and other departments at PIMS and appreciated the recent improvements done in the hospitals, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, his ministry was working on fast track to improve health facilities for the masses. Special attention is being paid to improving patients care in two major hospitals of Islamabad that are catering to the bulk of patients from Islamabad and the areas surrounding it.

He said that PIMS hospital would be made a model hospital and with a revamp in the service and pay structure of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

The government will increase the funds and human resource for improvement of patients care, the minister said.

On the occasion, a detailed presentation on projects and budget of PIMS was given by Executive Director PIMS Raja Amjad Mehmood. Later, the Minister visited Polyclinic hospital and went around emergency, Gynae and children’s ward. He directed that no effort be spared in providing best possible treatment to the patients adding that there will be zero tolerance for negligence in this regard.

The minister also visited the vaccination center of Polyclinic to monitor the immunization of children and mothers at the facility. He directed that all children of eligible age must be vaccinated to prevent them against deadly diseases.