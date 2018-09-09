Share:

Islamabad - At least two hundred volunteers from different walks of life would run along the Daman-e-Koh road to sensitise people about protection, preservation and promotion of Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) in a mini-marathon race scheduled to be held tomorrow.

“The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) in collaboration with sustainable tourism foundation Pakistan and Himalaya Wildlife Foundation will provide all necessary support including financial and logistic to the participants of the maiden race in federal capital, said an official of IWMB.

He said, the race titled ‘ Mini Margalla Eco Marathon’ would start at 7 am for which more than 100 citizens have confirmed their participation by purchasing Rs 100 entry coupons while remaining contenders are likely to buy tickets before the race.

The IWMB will also deploy some friends of MHNP for the security purpose,

The marathon route would be from Marghzar Zoo to Daman-e-Koh and back to Maraghzar zoo, he added.

He said that winner’s trophies and cash prizes of Rs 10,000, Rs 6,000 and Rs 3,000 would be distributed among the holders of first, second and third positions respectively.

At the end of the race, the official said, the event’s participants and school children could also take part in tree plantation, clean up drive, and painting competition, the official said.

“The tickets are available at Dino Park, Marghzar Zoo and at the entrance of trails 5 and 3,” he added.

Lauding the move of IWMB, an environmentalist Uzma Saeed said, such activities were imperative to save the wildlife habitats of national park.

She suggested that such events could be instrumental in generating the donation for the preservation of biodiversity in the country.

Commenting on the importance of the event, Uzma said such events would help know people about the importance of flaura and fauna in their lives.

A volunteer participant of the race Shadab Haider said he never missed any activity that was held in the federal capital for the protection of capital’s biodiversity.

“This time, I will run by wearing a shirt inscribed ‘ Say no to leather’ to discourage the leather made outfits,” Shadab added.