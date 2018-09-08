Share:

SIALKOT: District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani on Saturday made major reshuffling the police. According to the notification issued here, Station House Officers (SHOs) of as many as 21 police stations across the district have been transferred and posted. The district police officer took the step to improve performance of the district police.

CAR SNATCHED



Five unidentified armed dacoits snatched a car from a Lahore-based medical practitioner Muhammad Afzal during a dacoity near village Taweriyaanwala, Pasrur tehsil here. The Pasrur Saddr Police have launched investigation with no clue or arrest in this regard.–Staff Reporter

Rescue marks World’s First Aid Day



GUJRANWALA: Rescue 1122 organised a daylong first-aid training camp to celebrate World’s First Aid Day here on Saturday. The training camp was held at rescue headquarters. Dozens of citizens participated in the training camp wherein rescue trainers imparted tips to the citizens about first aid. Later, a walk was also organised in which a large number of rescuers, officers and people from all walks of participated. The participants marched from rescue headquarters to Gondlanwala Chowk where the walk culminated with pledge to educate on importance saving life through timely provision of first-aid.–Staff Reporter

No let-up in power cut



OKARA: More than 200 families of Ameer Nagar, near Mandi Ahmedabad Town, have been without electricity since non-functioning of the sole transformer due to a technical glitch about a week ago. The residents have been suffering from a great ordeal in the prevailing hot weather as they do not find power round the clock. The authorities concerned have turned a deaf ear to the locals’ complaints to fix the fault in the transformer.–Staff Reporter