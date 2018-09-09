Share:

SIALKOT - The first Haj flight (PK-3072) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reached here from Saudi Arabia with 327 male and female pilgrims.

Director Haj Operations Lahore Mujeeb Akbar Shah, ADCG Sialkot Munawar Hussain, SVC SIAL Haseeb Ahmed Bhatti, SIAL Public Relations Officer (PRO) Abdul Shakur Mirza, senior officials of Ministry of Religious Affairs, PIA and SIAL accorded warm welcome to the pilgrims upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport.

Later, Mujeeb Akbar told the newsmen that PIA had transported 3890 Haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia through eleven direct Hajj flights from Sialkot international airport.

Govt College Women University (GCWU) Vice Chancellor Dr Farhat Saleemi said that GCWU would plant 100,000 saplings in Sialkot. She stated this while addressing the participants of a tree-plantation ceremony. She said that three large scale tree plantation has now become vital for ending the environmental pollution and pollution-free atmosphere to the people.