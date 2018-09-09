Share:

CHITRAL - Deputy Commissioner Khurshid Alam Mehsud kicked off plantation here in Jungle area of Golen valley by planting a sapling. Over 40,000 saplings are being planted in the area as a part of the Plant for Pakistan Campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said the district administration in collaboration with the Forest Department had already planted saplings in lower parts of Chitral and now the drive is being extended to areas located in upper Chitral.

He said that this is very beautiful valley but unfortunately it is still unexplored and hidden from the tourists. He said that if these plants successfully grown it will converted the area into a real Jungle as this area is called Jungle but there is nothing of forest.

Divisional Forest Officer Shokat Fayaz told this scribe that some 10,000 plants have distributed among people free of cost. He said that thousands years old Juniper trees were damaged by floods and over grazing by goats. He stressed that through planting new sapling and fencing Juniper trees, the precious asset can be saved. “Some trees in Juniper forest belong to the era of Prophet Hazrat Nooh,” the DFO pointed out. This is the second largest forest of Juniper at Golan valley after Quetta Balochistan which need our attention for preservation.

Munibur Rehman a local person told that although name of this valley was Jungle but there was nothing of forest because forest was cut and now a few trees are standing. He said that after succession of these plants this area will be converted in real Jungle (forest).

Ziaur Rehman is a peasant of this valley he said that we are happy on this plantation campaign because after maturing of these trees it will be work as natural check dam and decreasing flood speed and now we will be saved from flood and other natural calamity.

Jungle Golain valley is very attractive valley having plentiful fountain of clean and milky water but its road is very narrow and earthen. If this plantation drive successfully completed it will attract a large number of