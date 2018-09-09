Share:

PESHAWAR - Counter Terrorism Department of Police averted a terrorism bid and arrested an alleged terrorist near Jamil Square Ring Road along with four kilograms of explosive material on Saturday. Police said that the alleged terrorist was identified as Qadeer Khan, son of Ameer Zada, resident of Mohmand and currently living in Peshawar.

He was on his way to plant explosive material on Ring Road, however, on tip-off CTD police traced his location and arrested him along with the explosive material.

The bomb disposal squad defused the device on the spot. Qadeer was shifted to an unknown location for interrogation. A week ago, CTD police also arrested a person from Bannu who was involved in target killing and kidnapping for ransom.