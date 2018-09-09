Share:

ISLAMABAD - Newly-elected President Arif Alvi will take oath of his office today (Sunday) following incumbent President Mamnoon Hussain’s tenure ended yesterday. Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar will administer oath to Dr Arif Alvi.

Arif Alvi will take oath of the office as 13th head of state.

The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, federal ministers, Parliament members, foreign diplomats and senior leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to a spokesperson of the Presidency, Arif Alvi will take oath as 13th President of Pakistan on Sunday. Apart from prime minister and chief of army staff, higher political and military authorities will attend the oath-taking ceremony. Ambassadors of different countries have also been invited to the ceremony.

The spokesperson said guests will be served with tea and biscuits at the ceremony. Dr Alvi was elected as 13th President of Pakistan during presidential polls on September 4.

Dr Alvi is a politician, dentist and a parliamentarian. He is a founding member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and remained the secretary-general of the party from 2006 till 2013.

Dr Alvi had previously contested the 1997 general elections as a provincial assembly candidate from DHA area and then again in 2002 general elections as a National Assembly candidate. In 2013, he was elected as a member of the National Assembly from NA-250 (Karachi). More than 76,000 people who stood up for change voted for him.

Dr Alvi is happily married with his wife Samina Alvi and they have four children, all married and settled with their families. Dr Alvi enjoys his grandchildren tremendously and considers them as one of greatest joys and pleasures of his life. He used to play squash, cricket, hockey etc in his younger days and now enjoys casual games as well as watching them. He has a very active Twitter account @ArifAlvi with almost 200,000 followers.

He acquired his dental degree BDS (Dentistry) from de’Montmorency College of Dentistry, an affiliate of University of Punjab. Master of Science degree in Prosthodontics from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor in 1975.

In 1969, Dr. Alvi was active in the student movement during General Ayub Khan era and fought for democracy in Pakistan. During one of the protests on The Mall in Lahore he was shot and wounded and still proudly carries a bullet embedded in his right arm as a mark of his struggle for democracy in Pakistan. He was the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate for provincial assembly in Karachi in 1979. However, elections were not held.

Meanwhile, on completion of his constitutional term, President Mamnoon Hussain was given farewell guard of honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the armed forces on Saturday.

The outgoing president also inspected the guard of honour.

As part of his farewell activities, President Mamnoon met the President House staffers and in his interaction with them, he said that during his tenure, he always adhered to his constitutional limits and strived to fulfil his responsibilities. He said that after leaving the presidency, he would restart living the life of a common man.

Mamnoon Hussain said that some misunderstandings prevailed in the society regarding responsibilities of the president because in the past, some presidents had pursued policies of their liking and disliking instead of following the law and the Constitution.

He advised the President House staffers to enable their children meet the modern trends by learning modern skills because the education could guarantee development of a society.