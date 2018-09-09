Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - There are 966 posts of teachers are lying vacant in the government schools of the district. Hundreds of posts are lying vacant due to retirement of various teachers. Among the 966 vacant posts there are 555 of male and 411 female teachers.

Sources added that out of 10 posts of sanctioned 20 grade principals of school in the district, nine are vacant; out of 45 posts of senior headmasters of grade 19, 15 vacant; and out of 53 posts of headmasters of 18 grade, 30 vacant.

As a result, the teaching activities are being affected in the schools.

When contacted, District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer Syed Toqeer Hussain said that a list of all the vacant posts had been sent to the higher authorities of school education department and as soon as an approval is granted, the recruitment for the filling of vacant posts will be made at the earliest.

POLIO DRIVE: As many as 644999 children under the five years of age will be given the anti-polio vaccine drops in Sialkot district during the coming three-day campaign starting from September 24 in Sialkot district.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattu was presiding over a meeting of health officials held at DC Office to review the arrangements for the campaign.

The DC said that Sialkot health department’s as many as 1102 mobile teams, 132 fixed teams and 68 roaming/transit teams will go door to door to give the anti-polio vaccine drops to the children in Sialkot district.

Four armed accused shot dead a youth Zulqarnain over an old enmity in village Thathi Meendarwal in out skirts of Sialkot Cantt.

He was returning back to home after attending a wedding, when his rivals including Mujahid and Asad opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

The accused fled away by firing in the air. Sialkot Cantt police have registered a case with no arrest.