LAHORE - National Assembly Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri has said that it is essential to

protect national and regional languages for ensuring progress and prosperity in the country.

Addressing a conference, organised by Pakistan Qaumi Zuban Tehreek at Alhamra on Saturday, he said, "Urdu language is a mix of many languages, and it has adopted words from different languages."

Learning, speaking and writing of national language should be practiced, he stressed.

Qasim Khan Suri said that he would try to opt for Urdu language most of the time while running the affairs of the assembly, and whenever he would represent the country at any forum, he would use Urdu as medium of conversation. The deputy speaker said that every person should play his/her role in this regard.

Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid said that all possible efforts would be made to support the struggle of Pakistan Qaumi Zuban Tehreek (Movement for Pakistan National Language).He also lauded the struggle of the Qaumi Zuban Tehreek, which was continuously working for promotion of the national language. He said that efforts would be made to present the cabinet agenda in Urdu language. He said that all-out efforts would be made in the coming years that the candidates taking the competitive exams are given the option of solving their papers in Urdu language as well.

MPA Saadia Sohail urged the participants in the conference to play their role in promotion of the Urdu

language. Mir Tahir Bizenjo, Kamil Ali Agha, Liaquat Baloch and others also spoke on the occasion.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has called for giving due importance to Urdu language in the courts, government offices besides competitive exams.

Addressing a function in connection with the Khatme Nubuwwat, he added that no nation could progress without adopting its national language. He was speaking at a function in connection with the enforcement of Urdu language. He said that a Muslims could never compromise on the Khatme Nubuwwat issue and the sanctity of the Holy Prophet. He said that the liberal and secular forces had time and again tested the religious faith of the Pakistani nation but had always faced defeat.

Baloch said that the enemy was attacking the Muslims faith under the garb of the human rights whereas Islam was the greatest protector of human rights and the minorities.

He said the appointment of Qadyani preacher Atif Mian as Economic advisor was a wrong decision. He said the Muslim world leadership should unite for the legislation at international level for the protection the faith in the Khatme Nubuwwat and the sanctity of the Holy prophet.