Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday ordered Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi to launch a crackdown on street criminals and drug mafia to eliminate such crimes. He further directed the IG to ensure proper maintenance of law and order during the Eid days. After Eid, a comprehensive plan be worked out to make Karachi free of street crimes, he said, adding that a similar plan be chalked out for the rest of Sindh.

The chief minister asked the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board to ensure proper supply of water to Karachiites during Eid days. Further, SHOs be made responsible for controlling street crime, otherwise strict action would be taken against them. Additional IG Karachi Dr Ameer Shaikh said that drug mafia as well as other mafias including patrons of beggars, were involved in street crimes. The begging, drug addiction, crimes, water shortage and no facilities etc have enrolled Karachi to the darkest page.

There have beem several talks about developing Karachi and vanishing all its issues. But not single word is turned into action. Therefore, I request to the CM of Sindh by ensuring such postitive progress the should strict actions taken against ongoing serious problems in the state.

FIDA ZAMAN,

Kech, August 20.