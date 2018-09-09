Share:

Lok Virsa screens Chinese film “Postmen in the Mountains”

ISLAMABAD: Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club on Saturday organised screening of Chinese film “Postmen in the Mountains” to celebrate cultural ties between the two countries.

Film “Postmen in the Mountains” is a 1999 Chinese film directed by Huo Jianqi. It is based on the short story of the same name by author Peng Jianming. The film tells the story of an old man (Teng Rujun) who for years served as the postman for rural mountain communities. Retiring, he hands over his job to his son (Liu Ye), but accompanies him on the first tour.

Together, they deliver mail on a 115 km long walking route, into the rural heart of China and in the process the son learns from the mails’ recipients more about the father he hardly knew.

It was filmed on location in Suining County and Dao County, in southwestern and southern Hunan. A portion of the film takes place in a village of the Dong people, including an evening festival featuring a lusheng dance.–APP

School children pay tribute to armed forces’ martyrs

WAH CANTT: School children singing national songs paid rich tributes to the martyrs of armed forces on Saturday for their sacrifices for the protection of the homeland.

To pay homage to those solider who laid their lives in line of duty, national songs singing competition was organized by Iqbal academy in collaboration with a private radio channel Gandhara FM on Friday. Children from various schools participated and a large number of veterans of war and families of martyrs participated in the ceremony and shed light on the life and sacrifices of their beloved.

Anwer Sher Khan- brother of Caption Karnel Sher Khan- the last recipient of country highest military gallantry award said that his brother had made the family and the area proud of his gallantry in Kargil war in which he ran deep in to the lines of enemies and wondered the Indian battle field planners.

Hafiz Suleman- father of Captain Umar Farooq of 35 Punjab Regiment who martyred in Tirrah Valley said that his son was earlier injured while fighting against terrorists on the western border and was awarded Sitara-i-Basalat. Later when he recovered, he again went to the front line border and embraced martyrdom in Tirrah Valley. He said that his son was decorated with two military honors including Sitara-i-Basalat abd Tumgha-i-Basalt for his gallantry.

The veteran of 1965 war retired Brigadier Hussnian Bokhari while recalling the memories of the war has said that armed forces bravely countered attacks against hostile Indian advances on September 6, 1965. He said that this was the day when both citizens and armed forces put up a valiant fight in a conventional war against India. Junior commissioner officer retired Azam Khan who fought the 1965 and 1971 wars also spoke besides brother of Captain Rooh Ullah Shaheed and sepoy Shabbir Shaheed.

Member Punjab assembly Ammar Sadeeq Khan speaking on this occasion said that armed forces, Police, rangers and other law enforcement agencies had achieved unprecedented success in war on terror and civilians should support their armed forces for defence of the country.

Former member Punjab assembly, Umer Farooq, in his address said that Pakistan had the capability to give full response to its enemy through a defensive strategy. Chairman Iqbal academy Ali Asghar Rasheed, Atta Ur Rehaman Chaudhry chairman founder education foundation also spoke on the occasion.–sTAFF REPORTER