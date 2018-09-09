Share:

KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar’s car was snatched from his driver at gunpoint in the Defence area on Saturday.

The incident took place at Khayaban-e-Bukhari, Defence neighbourhood in the limits of Darakhshan Police Station. Police said that a Toyota Corolla car bearing government registration number GSD-999 was snatched by unidentified armed men from a driver of Akhtar. The car was allotted to Akhtar by the competent authority of the Sindh government. Later, the DIG (South) took notice of the incident and suspended station house officer (SHO) of Darakhshan Police Station Haji Sanaullah. A case was also registered.

Earlier, City Mayor Wasim Akhtar said work on streetlights in Malir was under way. He said that streetlights had been installed on 52 poles.

This he stated while chairing a meeting with electrical and mechanical engineers and other department officers at his office on Saturday. He said that accidents and street crimes increased at the Malir Causeway due to a lack of streetlights, adding that the KMC was working to install street lights on an emergency basis. He directed the chief engineer to speed up installation of streetlights at the causeway.

He said development work was continuing in every area of the city, especially in those areas which had been neglected in the last ten years. He said that KMC was trying its best to deliver despite limited resources. He expressed the hope that the newly elected government will announce Karachi package soon and take interest in development of the port city to facilitate Karachiites. “The government will change the Sindh Local Government Ordinance 2013 and bring a better local government system in the entire country that can solve problems of all citizens,” he said.

He asked the government to provide funds to elected representatives of the local government for development work not only in Karachi but also in interior Sindh so that problems of their areas can be solved.