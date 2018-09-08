Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kendall Jenner doesn’t ‘’really care’’ enough to get involved in family rows.

The 22-year-old model admitted it has been ‘’fun to watch’’ the rows between her older half-siblings Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West on the latest series of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ but admitted she’s able to stay out of the drama because she isn’t interested.

She said: ‘’It’s a lot of drama, which is exciting, but it’s also great that I’m not a part of it, really. So, it’s fun to watch.

‘’I don’t know how I stay out of it. I guess, I just...I don’t really care.’’

And Kendall claimed her siblings don’t think she ever does ‘’anything wrong’’ but though they’ve reassured her they never talk behind her back, she isn’t convinced. She told talk show host Jimmy Fallon: ‘’We have family group chats. We have a bunch of them, because all different people are in certain ones.

‘’I was on a group chat with Khloe and Kourtney the other day and we were talking about something - I don’t think we were talking bad about any of our family members - but we were just talking and I had this realisation. ‘’I was like, ‘Oh, my God! Do you guys have a group chat about me? Like, do you talk about me in other texts?’ They were like, ‘Kendall, you literally don’t do anything wrong.”

We don’t have a group chat about you.’ I was like, ‘Yes!’ They don’t have anything bad to say about me, which is cool, I guess...unless they’re lying! They’re probably lying!’’

And the brunette beauty admitted she wasn’t taken in because she had to fib to her sisters about the same subject.

She added: ‘’I’m sure they were trying to make me feel better, because I said the same thing about Khloe and Kourtney. They were like, ‘You don’t have one about us?’ I was like, ‘...No.’’’