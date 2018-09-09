Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Minister for Information Dr Awwad Bin Saleh Al Awwad who is currently on a good will visit to Pakistan to convey the greetings and felicitations of Saudi leadership to the new Pakistani leadership.

During his meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the Saudi leader expressed the desire of the Saudi government to work closely with the new government in Pakistan to start a fresh chapter in the bilateral relations.

The Foreign Minister thanked the visiting dignitary and reciprocated sentiments of the Saudi leadership. He highlighted the importance attached by Pakistan to its relations with the Kingdom and commitment of the Government of Pakistan to translate the longstanding historic relations between the two countries into enhanced economic partnership.

He emphasised the need to activate all existing institutional mechanisms between the two countries, to take the bilateral relations to the next level.

He also assured Dr Awwad of Pakistan’s continued support to the Kingdom in attaining its Vision 2030. He invited Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan, which on completion of CPEC will become a market of a billion plus people.

Saudi Minister for Information arrived in Islamabad yesterday, on a two-day visit. He will also call on the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan and also attend the oath taking ceremony of President Dr. Arif Alvi tomorrow.