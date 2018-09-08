Share:

OKARA-A woman was allegedly shot dead by her brother over a land dispute at Fatuana village on Saturday. According to police, Zakir Hussain and her sister Mumtaz Bibi had been locked in a land dispute since long. Last night, Mumtaz Bibi was asleep with her mother at home when Zakir Hussain entered the house with a pistol and opened fire at her. She died on the spot. The murderer escaped. The Gogera police registered a case.

Minchanabad police registered a case against 12 suspects for axing a woman to death and injuring five others over a minor issue at Mauza Dhan Singh. According to the police, cattle of Falak Sher entered the fields of Irshad and brought a little damage to the crops.

Suspect Irshad along with accomplices, armed with axes and scythes, attacked the Falak Sher’s house. They axed his wife to death and injured five others of the family. The injured were rushed to Bahawalnagar District Headquarters Hospital.