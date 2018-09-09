Share:

WARBURTON - Plants acts like lungs for living creatures, especially the humans and ensure life on the universe, said by Raja Mansoor Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib. He was addressing a ceremony after planting a sapling here at Govt High School Warburton City as part of plantation campaign 2018. The DC witnessed teachers and students planting more than 200 plants in various plots of the school. He told the students that plants can decrease global temperature while Islam recognised it a continuous charity for next generations.

Muhammad Zahid, District Education Officer (SE) Nankana Sahib and Principal Javed Ashraf Shooka also planted saplings of evergreen woody trees. School teachers and students planted more than 200 saplings of trees to make Pakistan “green”. On the occasion, the district officer (education) realised that the deputy commission’s participation in the drive encouraged the teachers, students and general public to make the country green and green. DC Raja Mansoor Ahmad also visited GHS Warburton Gaon and Govt College for Women Warburton where he witnessed student busy plantation.