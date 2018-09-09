Share:

KARACHI - Clifton police seized 250 bottles of liquor worth over one million rupees during snap checking near Toheed Commercial Road, here on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Omer Shahid Hamid, said that SHO Clifton Jawed Abro during snap checking stopped a Hiace van and recovered 250 bottles of liquor and arrested four suspects. The SSP said the liquor was intended to be smuggled from Karachi to Islamabad. Meanwhile, two suspected street criminals Kazi, son of Yaar Khan, and Mehran, son of Rehman Zareen, were arrested by Sachal police.

The police recovered two pistols and stolen bike from the possession of the suspects.

SHO Sachal Farukh Shehryar said the suspects are involved in several incidents of street crimes.