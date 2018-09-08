Share:

NOORPUR THAL/ KAMALIA-Residents of Mohallah Dhup Sari staged a protest against the poor sewerage system in Noorpur Thal City on Saturday.

They chanted slogans against the local administration. On the occasion, social workers including Haji Noor Gull Khan, Raja Safdar, Noor Mir Khan, Raja Kazim, and others told the media that they had been suffering from a great ordeal due to poor sewerage system. They said that filthy water in the city not only spoiled the underground drinking water but also seeped into houses.

They demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar take notice of the grave situation and direct the officials concerned to rehabilitate the sewerage system as soon as possible.

On the other hand, Khushab District Education Authority Chief Executive Officer [CEO] Rana Shabbir said that all available resources would be spent for the promotion of sports in the district. Addressing a colourful inauguration ceremony of Punjab Sports Festival 2018 at Govt Elementary School Paluan Thal, Rana Shabbir said “Punjab Sports Festival will be organised every year to promote sports.”

Deputy District Education Officer Sheikh Amjad Ejaz and Assistant Education Officer Abid Hussain Bhatti were also present on the occasion. The CEO commended DDEO Sheikh Amjad Ejaz and AEOs of Khushab district on successful holding of the sports festival.

Earlier, Khushab district Assistant Education Officer Abid Hussain Bhatti was appointed as focal person for District Sports Festival. During his visit to Govt Elementary School Paluan, Abid Hussain Bhatti said “We hope that our coordination team will do best to organise all the events well and strive hard to make the festival successful at district level.”

JOGGING TRACK DEMANDED

In Kamalia, citizens demand the establishment of a jogging track from the authorities concerned. In a recent poll, people said that there was no jogging track for women and senior citizens in the city. “The youths can run and have a morning walk along the roads,” they said, and adding “But the women and the elderly ones cannot do so because of the vehicles driven recklessly on the roads.”

They pointed out that there were some of the state-owned locations available inside and outside the city where jogging tracks could be built with little funding and made available to the public for walking during the morning and evening times.

Citizens asked MNA Riaz Fatyana to build a walking track in the city which should be reserved for jogging only where people could go for a healthy body and mind.