ATTOCK-The govt will utilise maximum resources to provide basic facilities in schools to ensure quality education, said MPA Syed Yawar Hussain Bokhari.

He gave away prizes to the position holders and commendation certificates to teachers after he addressed the prize distribution ceremony in Govt Boys High School Bolianwal. He said that the govt was planning to give monetary benefits to those teachers performing their duties in school away from their home towns. He said that the last govt recruited teachers on merit and the policy would be kept continuous in the future as well.

He said the govt was planning to develop human resource and for the purpose handsome amount would be allocated. He said, “I became MPA because of the people and will serve them utilising all his abilities.”

He also emphasised upon the students to work hard to become good human beings and good citizens to shoulder the responsibilities.

Special children’s

welfare stressed

Special children are the national asset while Deaf and Defective School in Attock is playing an important role for their welfare, said School Management Council Chairman Hafiz Abdul Hameed.

He said that the school despite having multiple problems had been providing better education for 180 special children studying in different classes. He said that these students were being provided with all the facilities including pick and drop, uniform and text books.

He said that the school was up to middle standard but SMC was teaching 40 student of secondary level by utilising its own resources. He criticised the last govt for not upgrading this school to secondary level despite repeated requests. He hoped that the govt would take notice of the important issue and upgrade the school. On the occasion, Principal Najma Shaheen and members of the council including Miss Azra Bibi, Miss Humera, Mrs Aftab, Javed Kashmiri, Syed Raza Haider Naqvi and Muhammad Arif were also present.