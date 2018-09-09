Share:

BAHAWALPUR - The PPP strongly condemned the new reference filed against former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani.

Pakistan People’s Party’s Southern Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood, People’s Party Southern Punjab’s Senior Deputy Khawaja Rizwan Alam, PPP South Punjab’s Secretary General Natasha Doltana and Party’s Federal Council’s member Abdul Qadir Sahheen expressed concerns over the references against People’s Party leadership. They declared the media trial as the continuation of former government’s policies and demanded that the National Accountability Bureau chairman should be dismissed.

They said that the NAB chairman was biased and on the consent of te government targeting the opposition parties’ leaders. They said that NAB chairman’s meeting with the prime minister and trapping opposition parties’ leaders through media trials show that a deep conspiracy was being hatched. Nothing good is expected from the government and it is a waste of time to expect something positive from them. They made it clear that the PPP leaders would not be blackmailed and that the cases against them were part of the PML N’s revengeful policies.

The PTI needs to run the government with seriousness and sincerity, they said. PPP wants strong institutions and stability of democratic system but no compromise would be made on the national interests, they stressed. PPP’s political future is bright and with the spirit of public service its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has come on the ground and is ready to face any situation, they said.

Admin reviews Muharram plan

To review the arrangements for Muharramul Haram activities, a meeting was held at Bahawalpur Commissioner’s Officer. The meeting was held under the chair of Commissioner Nayyar Iqbal and attended by MPA Khalid Mehmood Waran, Malik Zaheer Iqbal, Afzal Gul, RPO Bahawalpur Muhammad Faisal Rana, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Muhammad Ayub Khan Baloch, DPO Bahawalpur Muhammad Iqbal and other officials.

The commissioner said while addressing the meeting said that during Muharram, religious harmony be promoted. He added that during Muharram particularly on Youm-e-Ashur implementation on the steps suggested by the Government be ensured and all departments make arrangements in accordance with the plan of action.

In the meeting security arrangements, traffic management, provision of electricity, cleaning of paths of the processions and gatherings including the immediate availability of emergency and medical services were reviewed. Religions scholars from all sects pledged to ensure the promotion of brotherhood and religious harmony.