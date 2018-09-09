Share:

Rawalpindi - In order to bring illegal water connections under legal cover, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has decided to introduce an amnesty scheme to regularise more than 5,000 illegal water connections.

According to media reports, regularisation of water connections would be started after allotment of CB no. Initially, this scheme is being introduced for three months while it will be extended if it yields positive results.

Additional CEO has been given the task of regularisation of new and illegal water connections.

Earlier, house tax, CB no map, TIP Tax were declared mandatory for attaining a water connection due to which it had become impossible for people to obtain a water connection and they got installed illegal water connections.

Therefore in order to cope with this situation, RCB decided to bring an amnesty scheme.

There are more than 5,000 illegal water connections in different areas of Rawalpindi while more than 2,000 illegal water connections had been disconnected.

On the other hand, hundreds and thousands of applications for installation of water connections are pending due to stringent conditions.