Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has demolished the under-construction main gate at the entrance of illegal private housing scheme ‘Blue World City’, Chakri Road, Rawalpindi while the team faced resistance from the society’s staff when it went to seal its booking offices.

RDA had declared the Blue World City on Chakri Road illegal and the RDA team on the directive of Director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA Jamsaid Aftab went to seals its booking office.

MP&TE staff including Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others carried out the operation and demolished the under construction main gate.

According to the director, the police did not provide proper cover and protection to RDA staff in carrying out the operation to seal the site office. He informed that he has written a letter to City Police Officer for registration of a case against owners of the illegal housing scheme for creating hindrance in the operation and also complained against attitude of the police.

The police did not cooperate with RDA staff in operation against an illegal housing scheme at GT Road opposite NLC Camp Office.

The spokesman informed APP that RDA has advised the general public not to make any investment in any illegal and unauthorized Housing Scheme to avoid financial losses.

He said the Director General (DG) RDA Rana Akbar Hayat had directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against illegal booking offices without any fear and favour.