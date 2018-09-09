Share:

ISLAMABAD - Saudi Minister Dr Awwad Bin Saleh Al-Awwad on Saturday assured Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to resolve problems of Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabia and Pakistani citizens serving in his country.

Minister of Culture and Information of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr. Awwad Bin Saleh Al-Awwad called on Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Speaker House.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry and Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Maliki were also present. Both sides discussed a number of issues of common interest between the two brotherly countries and ways of strengthening relations.

Saudi Minister Dr Awwad Bin Saleh Al-Awwad termed relations between the two sides historic and unique. He said that Pakistan is the closest friend and ally to the Kingdom. He said that relations between both countries would further strengthen by frequent interactions between the parliamentarians and government of both countries.

He said that Saudi Arabia would always stand by its Pakistani brethren. He said Saudi Arabia strongly desires to see a prosperous, stable and economically vibrant Pakistan. He also congratulated Asad Qaiser on his election as the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said the governments of both the countries have maintained a time-tested friendship based on such strong emotional links. “Both have supported each-other in every thick and thin and have stood by each other during every regional or international issue,” he said.

“The connection between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is no ordinary relationship, restricted to the formalities of our respective foreign offices. Instead it is an association deeply etched into the hearts and minds of our people,” he remarked.

The Speaker said that there is a long history of mutual cooperation between the two countries. The generous Saudi investments in various projects in Pakistan and the services rendered by more than 2.6 million Overseas Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia reflect common interests.

PAK-CHINA RELATIONS UNPARALLELED IN WORLD: NA SPEAKER

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said Pak-China exemplary relations had no parallel in international affairs, which are based on shared geopolitical, economic, historic and strategic interests.

He was talking to the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi, who called on him in the Speaker House. Ambassador of China in Pakistan Yao Jing was also present in the meeting.

Qaiser reiterated that the historic and generous neighbourhood between the two nations had entered a new phase of unprecedented cooperation. “Your visit will provide yet another opportunity to strengthen the existing warm and friendly relations between our two countries”, he said.

The speaker highlighted that Sino-Pak relationship was based on sturdy foundations of mutual respect, trust, peaceful co-existence and brotherly neighbourhood.

“We have firmly stood by each other in every thick and thin and it is thus that this friendship has passed from one generation to the other,” he added. The Speaker outlined that Pak-China strategic partnership was highly essential for peace and development in the region and beyond.

Referring to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative as game-changer project for the regional development, he said that realisation of CPEC was manifestation of shared dream of unprecedented prosperity for our Region. “We are focused, targeted, devoted and committed for completion of CPEC projects”, the Speaker added.

He said that relations with China were bedrock of Pakistan’s foreign policy. He added that Pakistan and China were committed to an all-encompassing and enduring partnership to support each other at the international and regional forums.

State Councillor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi termed Pakistan and China as all-weather strategic partners and asserted that Pakistan had an unrivalled importance in the China’s strategic calculations. He said that leadership of both countries had demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Chinese Foreign Minister endorsed the Speaker’s proposal for cementing inter-parliamentary relations and expressed confidence in the progress of people-to-people contacts between both the countries. He highlighted that China and Pakistan shared the vision for regional peace and development manifested in unanimous support for CPEC.

He remarked that China would continue to support Pakistan in technology, infrastructure development and exploration of renewable energy resources.