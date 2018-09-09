Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Deputy Commissioner Qaiser Saleem and District Police Officer Faisal Shehzad presided over meetings at the municipal committees of Muzaffargarh, Alipur, Jatoi, and Kot Addu regarding security arrangements for Muharramul Haram on Saturday.

Municipal committees’ chairmen and vice chairmen, trade associations’ representatives, health department’s officials, district peace committees’ members, journalists, and notables of the city attended the meetings.

It was decided unanimously that all-out efforts would be made to ensure peace during the month of Muharramul Haram. And for this purpose, cooperation from all segments of society would be sought.

Both officers assured the participants of addressing the issues raised in the meeting, vowing that law implementation would be ensured in letter and spirit.

The DPO briefed the participants about the security plan, and added that a comprehensive training of security officials was underway to enhance their professional skills. “The security officials are also attending special lectures on ethics and public dealing,” he said, and adding that the training was in progress under Elite Force instructor Nasim Abbas and Gold Medallist M Saleem. “The objective of the training is to make the police’s performance exemplary,” he stated.

Similarly, Bahawalnagar District Police Officer [DPO] Ammara Ather chaired meetings held to review security arrangements for the upcoming month of Muharramul Haram.

The meetings were attended by members of District Peace Committee, religious scholars, media representatives, and others. The meetings aimed at knowing the participants’ suggestions for maintaining peace in the district during the month of Muharram.

The DPO said that wall-chalking, sound system, and arms’ display was completely banned during Muharram, and warning that the violators would be dealt with iron hands. She also warned that hate speeches and any attempt to disturb peace in the district would not be tolerated. She urged the religious scholars to avoid deliver the speeches which offence the people of other schools of thought. She vowed that the police would ensure protection to the lives and belongings of the public despite limited resources.