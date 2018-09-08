Share:

LOS ANGELES:- US rapper Mac Miller has been found dead at his California home, a Los Angeles coroner has confirmed. Media reports say the 26-year-old, who was open about his substance abuse, died from an apparent overdose. The rapper, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, rose to fame after topping US charts with his debut album in 2011. He released his latest record, Swimming, earlier this year and was due to go on tour. “The music artist known as Mac Miller died today in his Studio City home,” the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said in a statement.