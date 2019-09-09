Share:

ISLAMABAD - A Muharram procession at Hassnabad in Srinagar was subjected to brute force by Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir.

Several mourners were injured as Indian troops used pellets, canes and teargas shells. A Kashmiri photojournalist was hit by pellets and three other scribes were injured, Kashmir Media Service reported on Sunday.

The camera of a journalist was broken by Indian police personnel in their efforts to stop the coverage of the procession. The three journalists who were beaten up were Shahid Khan, Mubashir Dar and Bilal Bhat.

Meanwhile, Occupied Kashmir continued to reel under strict military siege on the 35th consecutive day, Sunday, as all markets, schools and colleges were closed while transport was off the road.

There was no internet service, and mobile phone connections are snapped in the Kashmir valley. The valley has no connection with the rest of the world due to continued blockade and suspension of communication services since 5th August.

Markets and stores remain shut in a silent form of protest. Nearly all of the IOK political leadership was under arrest. The curfew and restrictions had also rendered the residents with acute shortage of essential commodities like baby food and life-saving drugs and hospitals without medicines and surgical equipment. Patients were scrambling for medicines while doctors face immense difficulties to reach the duty places.

The clampdown has also ‘crippled local journalists, overwhelmingly disabling them from reporting the ground situation,’ as said by the Kashmir Press Club said in its statement.