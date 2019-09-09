Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Sunday ordered the police to provide complete security cover to all main processions and Majalis Ashura in all districts across the province.

The IGP issued these directions to regional and district police officers during a video-link conference held at the Central Police Office in Lahore.

He also directed the DPOs to join patrol along with the main processions in the sensitive areas to review security arrangements. He directed the officers to ensure aerial monitoring of the main processions of 9th and 10th Muharram by using drone cameras while CCTV monitoring, metal detectors and walkthrough gates must be used for the security purpose. The police chief also directed the police to employ snipers on the routes of main processions including mosques and Imambargahs while commandos should be deputed in plainclothes for security of sensitive processions and Majalis. The route of A-category processions must be scanned and screened before the start of the procession, the IGP said. During the meeting, Punjab Additional-IG (Operations) Inam Ghani briefed the IGP about that security plan being implemented in Muharram. He said that a total 150,000 police and volunteers are deployed on security duties across Punjab while officers, in monitoring rooms of all districts, will keep a close coordination with field staff for information sharing.

Additional-IGP Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Zaeem Iqbal Sheikh, DIG Sohail Chaudhary, DIG Atta Muhammad, and DIG Imran Kishwar were present in the meeting while all RPOs and DPOs attended the conference through video-link.