Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the abiding lesson of the ultimate sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions is to resist oppression, tyranny and falsehood even at the cost of one’s life and under the most trying of circumstances.

The Chairman PPP stated this on Monday in a message on the Youm-e-Ashur to be observed on Tuesday.

He said that Imam Hussain (AS) belongs to that rare category of humankind who redefine the meanings of life and death, of the victor and vanquished and of the honor and dishonor. Imam Hussain’s life is a beacon light to resist tyranny and falsehood, he added.

Bilawal said that the Yom-e-Ashur this year is significant because of the new wave of repression and tyranny against the people of Indian held Kashmir as well as Palestine in particular and in many other parts of the world in general.

Following in the footsteps of Imam Hussain the oppressed people anywhere will succeed against injustice and tyranny, he said.

The Chairman PPP said that falsehood and oppression are also the tools of militants and extremists employing false notions of religiosity. The people must be watchful against the designs of such bigots and fanatics, he urged.

Every time tyranny rears its ugly head in any form and in any manifestation, it must be put down with the courage and spirit of Imam Hussain , said Bilawal in his message.

On this day we also pay homage to the immortal martyrs of Karbala. May Allah be pleased with them all.