Share:

Sindh Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that the provincial government is spending an amount of 1.9 billion dollars for development of the Karachi city.

Talking to media in Karachi, he said that 22 billion rupees are being spent by Sindh government to ensure provision of quality healthcare facilities in the city.

Saeed Ghani said old and existing water and sewage lines in Karachi city will be replaced with new ones and two new transportation projects will be launched to facilitate the citizens.