Share:

KARACHI - The central procession of 8th Muharram on Sunday culminated at Hussainian Iraninan Imambargah amid strict security measures and suspension of mobile services in major parts of the city.

The central procession was taken out from Nishtar Park and was addressed by Allama Kumail Mahedvi. He shed light on the sacrifice of the grandson of the Prophet (PBUH) - Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his other relatives and associates at Karbala.

The procession began at 12 noon from Nishtar Park and passed through Guru Mandar – New MA Jinnah Road after which the mourners offered Namze Zohrain at VVIP Gate of Mazar-e-Quaid. The procession then passed through Peoples Round about, New MA Jinnah Road, Saddar Dawakhana, Empress Market, Regal Chowk, Tibet Center, Plastic Market and culminated peacefully at Hussainian Iraninan Imambargah in the evening.

Around 30,000 mourners took part in the procession, for which special security measures were taken by the authorities.

According to details, 300 CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the details of the procession from a central command and monitoring cell while aerial monitoring from helicopters also continued entire day.

Mobile phone service suspended

Around 18000 police and Rangers men were deployed for security purpose in the city of which 7000 were deployed to guard the security on the procession route.

The authorities have setup walk through gates at entry and exit points of the procession and no one was allowed to enter without thorough checking.

The roads leading to the procession route were also sealed by the authorities by placing containers and security personnel while bomb disposal squad also swept the markets and others areas on the route of the procession. The home department had already banned pillion riding in the city from 8th Muharram to 10th Muharram in the city. Moreover, mobile services remained suspended in the city on Sunday, as part of measures adopted to ensure security of major processions that are to be taken out.

Sindh Home Department Secretary Abdul Kabir Qazi confirmed that mobile services were suspended in 245 areas in Karachi. He said that the areas where cellular signals had been jammed are places where major processions and majalis are held. He said that those areas had been pointed out as ‘flash points’.