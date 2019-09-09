Share:

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the attack of Indian forces on a procession paying homage to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) in Occupied Kashmir is a continuation of Karbala tragedy.

In a series of tweets on Monday, she described the attack as the worst form of Indian state terrorism.

The Special Assistant said despite the worst siege and curfew imposed by the Indian occupying forces, the people of occupied Kashmir revived the spirit of Karbala by coming out of their homes. She said the flagbearers of Hussainiyat challenged the Indian oppression and demonstrated an unwavering commitment to stand up for righteousness.

She said fascist Modi, the follower of Yazid, has usurped the religious freedom as well as basic constitutional, democratic and human rights of oppressed Kashmiri people. She said Pakistan strongly condemns the Indian oppression and detention of the mourners.

She said the day is not far when India and tyrant Modi will also face the fate of Yazid and Kashmir will get freedom.