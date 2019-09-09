Share:

LAHORE - The autopsy report of a Christian man who died in Lahore police’s custody last week has revealed that the deceased was brutally tortured by policemen in the name of so-called interrogation.

Amir Masih, a gardener by profession, was arrested by North Cantonment police on theft charges. The police kept the suspect, for several days, at a private cell where he expired.

Following the incident, six police including a sub-inspector were booked on murder charges as local media exposed the police brutality. As per the post-mortem report, there were severe torture marks on the body parts of the victim. The suspect’s ribs were broken and there were torture marks on his hands, feet and arms.

Amir Masih, 28, was the resident of PF Colony. According to his family, some police officers handed over injured Amir to them on September 2. The victim was rushed to Services Hospital where he died hours later. The police had summoned the deceased for interrogation at the police station but the cops shifted him to a private cell as he appeared before them.

Woman shot dead during morning walk

A 40-year-old woman was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the Quaid-Azam Industrial Estate police precincts on early Sunday. Her body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

The deceased was identified by police as Hajra Bibi. An official said the woman was on stroll in the morning close to her house when unidentified gunmen appeared there on an auto rickshaw. The gunmen opened fire on the woman and fled instantly. As a result, Hajra sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. The police were investigating the killing with no arrest made yet.