LOS ANGELES-Justin Bieber won’t apologize for showering wife Hailey Baldwin with affection! The “I Don’t Care” singer, 25, drew ire from a fan on Thursday after gushing over a photo of Baldwin, 22.

“No makeup like what??” he wrote alongside the image, adding a variety of loved-up emojis, which he shared on both his regular feed and his Instagram Story.

Although his wife seemed to appreciate the fawning tribute, commenting, “making a girl blush over here,” one of the singer’s fans felt differently.

“You don’t need to do this, if you really love each other, just live and enjoy it without trying to presume to appear or force someone else to see that ‘YOU’RE IN LOVE,” the social media user commented in an interaction highlighted.

Clapping back, Bieber, who has publicly defended his relationship with Baldwin in the past, wrote that “honouring your wife publicly is actually such an amazing respectful thing to do.” “It’s not only reassuring to her it’s also a way of giving people something to look forward to,” he added.