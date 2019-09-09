Share:

JAMAICA - West Indies opener Kraigg Brathwaite, who bowls part-time offspin, has been reported for a suspect bowling action after the second Test against India in Jamaica.

This is the second time Brathwaite has been reported for a suspect action - the first instance occurred in August 2017, during West Indies tour of England, and Brathwaite was cleared to bowl a month later.

Brathwaite will be required to submit to further testing by September 14, although he can continue to bowl in international cricket until the results of his tests are known. In the series against India, Brathwaite bowled only nine overs - two in Jamaica - taking the wicket of Ishant Sharma. Overall, Brathwaite has 18 Test wickets, including a six-for, after having bowled in 37 innings.

West Indies’ next international assignment is a tour of India in December, where they will play matches against Afghanistan and the home side. West Indies are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and a Test against Afghanistan, before taking on India in ODI and T20I series.