Share:

KHANEWAL - Lahore High Court judge Justice Jawwad Hassan awarded certificate to Jahanian Civil Judge-I Nadeem Asghar Nadeem on successful completion of weeklong “Face-to-Face” general training at Punjab Judicial Academy.

Civil Judge Nadeem Asghar Nadeem gave a presentation on “Doctrine of Election.” He secured 95 percent marks in the final test conducted by the academy.

First time in the history of judiciary through E-Learning the judges selected their batches. On line assessment papers were solved.

Research memorandum and book reviews were prepared online in paper free environment. On the occasion, chief guest Justice Jawwad Hassan appreciated performance of the district judiciary.