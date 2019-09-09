Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the police officials who tortured a woman in Vehari have been arrested and a case has been registered against them.

The Multan regional police officer (RPO) visited the woman and collected details of the incident from her.

The police officials have been held responsible for torture in the initial investigation. Those who have been arrested include DSP, SHO, in-charge CIA, in-charge investigation team, the head constable and an employee and two sons of Ayaz who levelled allegation against the woman. Police teams have been dispatched to arrest ASI Younis, Sub Inspector Tahir, Ayaz and his two employees.

The chief minister ordered early arrest of the absconding accused and termed this incident as the worst example of traditional police culture. He asserted that suspension was not enough for the police officials involved in such tragic incidents and they should rather be dismissed from service. The police could never be allowed to indulge in such inhuman acts, he added.

Also, the chief minister held a meeting at his office to review progress on Mianwali Hospital, Nishter-2 Multan and establishment of cardiology institute in DG Khan. Usman Buzdar also directed the officials to speed up the process of upgradation of emergency at the Services Hospital, Lahore and said that hospitals upgradation and revamp projects should be completed at the earliest in view of the rising number of patients.

Auditorium and hostels for doctors and nurses will be constructed at DG Khan Teaching Hospital. He said that hurdles in the construction of new hospitals should be removed as early as possible and quality construction as well as transparency should also be ensured. “The government wants to provide quality healthcare facilities to every patient in public sector hospitals and it is imperative to upgrade the hospitals’ buildings,” he said.

SIKH DELEGATION MEETS CM

A delegation of Sikh community led by Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Aalam met Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday. The delegation consisted of Mahindar Pall Singh (MPA), Pram Jeet Singh Sarna, Harmindear Singh Sarna and Roupa Kour.

The delegation thanked the chief minister for settling the matter of the marriage of a Sikh girl in Nankana Sahib. “We appreciate your personal effort to settle the issue,” the delegation leader said. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the PTI-led government was acting to protect the rights of the Sikh community and other religious minorities. The Sikh community, he said, enjoyed complete freedom and liberty to perform their religious ceremonies.

“The Sikh community has come very close to Pakistan and there is no such precedent in the past. The Sikh community, from around the world, was supporting the stance of Pakistan on the core issue of Kashmir and they also took part in the public processions being organized in support of Kashmiris in different countries of the world.