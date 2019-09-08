Share:

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (R) Saqib Zafar urged the citizens to come forward and play their role to control dengue and adopt precautionary measures to protect them from dengue.

He said that with increasing number of dengue cases in the city, the health authorities had accelerated their campaign against dengue. He called on the citizens to make it a daily habit to destroy the breeding sites of dengue mosquitoes.

The commissioner said that there was no room for complacency even though dengue cases remain manageable in the city.

He said that proper arrangements for treatment of dengue patients were made in 3 allied hospitals of the city in May. Special wards were set up in Allied hospitals of the city, he said.

To a question he said that 10 private hospitals were also providing treatment to the patients admitted with dengue fever.

He said, “It is everyone’s responsibility to make sure their homes are kept clean at all times. We are urging everyone to destroy the breeding sites of dengue mosquitoes.”

The Commissioner said that a campaign was being run by the administration to create awareness on dengue. He further said that citizens should adopt precautionary measures at their homes, especially after monsoon rains.

The district health authorities on the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar were discharging their duties effectively but the citizens should also come forward and play a role to control dengue, he added.

The citizens should realize their duties to save them and their families from the dengue fever, he said adding, with the recent monsoon rains in the city, the peak season of the virus had already begun and precautionary measures at this stage are a must.

He also urged the people to properly cover themselves from their wrists to collars and their ankles from mosquitoes. Saqib Zafar advised the citizens to use mosquito repellents and anti-mosquito coils. He said, sprays at homes are also necessary to destroy the breeding points of mosquitoes and to stop further prevalence of this disease. He said that the department had been educating the citizens about precautionary measures in order to avoid dengue virus.

Prevention is better than cure; he said that dengue virus could be controlled by following precautionary measures and conducting anti-dengue sprays.

People should fully cover their bodies especially at dawn and dusk and do not let water accumulate anywhere so as larva could not breed around their houses, he added. He said that mosquitoes breed primarily in containers like earthenware jars, metal drums and concrete cisterns used for domestic water storage, as well as discarded plastic food containers, used automobile tyres and other items that collect rain water.

Meanwhile, a 3-day painting exhibition by Commander Tariq Muneeb organised here in connection with the Defence and Martyrs Day celebrations, under auspices of Rawalpindi Arts Council, concluded on Sunday.

Commander Tariq Muneeb joined Pak Navy in 1980 and got retirement in 2008. In early days of navy, his passion was to make cartoons in various naval magazines and books but, after retirement he started using oil on canvas and explored his talent further. His favourite subject is sea and marine environment. He has made various paintings on the same subject. Recently he also tried charcoal on paper by drawing aircrafts, submarines, tanks and ships and his charcoal work has also been admired by the people. He also displayed his solo exhibition in Navy.

He worked day and night to display his charcoal work and paintings in RAC and participate in the celebrations of Defence Day.

The 55 paintings and drawings including on the Kashmir cause and Indian atrocities in Kashmir were displayed at RAC art gallery.