Share:

Huawei unveils world’s first flagship 5G SoC

Berlin (PR): Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu, delivered a keynote speech titled “Rethink Evolution” at the IFA, and unveiled the latest flagship Kirin 990 series: Kirin 990 and its 5G version. “Kirin 990 (5G) is the world’s first 5G SoC, and it will enable end users to access superb 5G connectivity experience one step ahead in the first year of 5G commercialization.” said Richard. Kirin 990, which was unveiled with Kirin 990 (5G), is also designed to bring impressively elevated performance, energy efficiency, AI capabilities, and photography, offering better experiences to a more extensive group of 4G smartphone users. With the cutting-edge 7 nm+ EUV manufacturing process, Kirin 990 (5G) is integrated with a 5G modem, achieving a smaller area and lower power consumption.

Daraz launches EMI service

LAHORE (PR): Daraz, Pakistan’s leading online marketplace, has launched the Easy Monthly Installments (EMI) service for all HBL, Bank Alfalah and Silk Bank credit card customers. EMI is a service that allows customers to purchase items through a deferred payment plan using their credit card. For a limited time, Daraz EMI does not have any mark-up, down payment or any other hidden cost attached to it. Daraz has actively worked towards financial inclusion in the country.

Conference on applied development economics

LAHORE (PR): The second day of the Conference on applied development economics opened with a plenary address by Dr Adnan Khan (Professor, London School of Economics and Political Science) on the unintended effects of corruption control in the context of public procurement in Punjab, Pakistan. The authors run a field experiment with public procurement officers by randomly providing them with greater autonomy, incentives, or both. They find that autonomy reduces prices up to 9 percent, while they find no effect of providing incentives. When procurement officers are provided both autonomy and incentives, the observed effects are similar to the autonomy treatment arm.

Oppo unveils all new A Series 2020

LAHORE (PR): OPPO has announced that it will soon launch the A Series 2020, including A9 2020 and A5 2020, the new iteration of the brand’s successful line in Pakistan on Sep 19th. OPPO’s latest offering for the mid-level smartphone market features stunning photography, beautiful design, and a long-lasting battery. Overall, the OPPO A Series 2020 will provide a unique value to a wide range of users, but especially Generation Z youth.

Vivo to empower gamers

LAHORE (PR): Vivo, the leading global technology company, will continue to be the official title sponsor for the Fall Split of PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO) Global Finals 2019 in December, providing smartphones to empower players’ conquest at the competition. Vivo thrives to be at the forefront of the esports trend to best serve consumers. Partnering with PUBG MOBILE, the leading mobile games developed by Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation that has over 200 million fans per download excluding China, Korea, and Japan, is a key milestone that reinforces Vivo’s commitment to bringing an ultra-smooth gaming experience to connect with consumers through meaningful partnerships.