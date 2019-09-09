Share:

PAKPATTAN - Four persons died in road accident here near Noorpur Road on Sunday. According to rescue and police sources, two vehicles collided while speeding during near Pakpattan. As a result, two persons including driver of one of the cars died on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital. Other car driver, however, sustained minor injuries. The Rescue 1122 on information reached the scene and shifted the dead bodies and injured persons to the hospital. The deceased persons were identified as Syed Farman Shah, Noman Munir, Syed Hussain Shah and Mohammad Zahid, resident of Lahore. The police have launched investigation into the incident.