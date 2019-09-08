Share:

DUBAI-The UAE, which ranks ninth in KPMG’s 2019 Autonomous Vehicles Readiness Index, is getting its roads and regulations ready for the use of driverless trucks to further boost the efficiency of the country’s logistics industry, experts believe.

A driverless electric lorry started deliveries on Swedish public roads in May in what its creators claimed to be the world’s first initiative of its kind in the sector.

“Driverless technology is set to transform transportation, logistics and transit infrastructure globally. The UAE government, which leads the Arab World in innovation and wants one-fourth of its transportation to be autonomous by 2030, is exploring ways to benefit the most from the latest technological development,” said Shailesh Dash, chairman of Gulf Pinnacle Logistics.

The latest report by management consultancy Strategy& suggests that over one million trucks operate across the region increasing by 5-9 per cent each year.

“The use of driverless electric trucks in the logistics industry could be the best trial ground for these automated vehicles. After all, shipping companies adopt the technology faster than their counterparts in other sectors of the economy as moving cargo in non-public areas like storage facilities and warehouses gives a chance to test these autonomous vehicles in a less risky environment,” he added.