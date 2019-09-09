Share:

BUREWALA-As many as 13 policemen including a DSP and SHO were arrested on charges of torturing a woman in a private torturing cell on a suspicion in a theft case.

The policemen including: Vehari Saddr DSP Rao Tariq, Luddan Police SHO, In-charge CIA Police and Moharrar have been arrested and raids are being conducted to arrest other policemen and suspects here on Sunday.

The victim identified as Zahoor Elahi, accused that the policeman allegedly tortured her in a private torture cell. The police, however, claimed that the woman was arrested after a preliminary investigation into a case of gold theft in the house of a local landlord.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took strong notice of the incident of police violence against the woman and directed the Vehari DPO to submit a report within 48 hours. He also ordered stern departmental and legal action against the policemen, warning that the policemen involved in such incidents have no place in the police department.

According to details, two Luddan police officers, ASI Tahir Chohan and ASI Haji Younas allegedly arrested a woman named Zahoor Elahi, a resident of Mohallah Imambargah situated in the outskirts of Luddan. The woman alleged that the policemen tortured her in a private torture cell. The victim woman alleged that after torture her condition became unmanageable, policemen dropped her home to avoid any action.

Vehari DPO Saqib Sultan said, that the woman was arrested on suspicion of gold theft at the house of local landlord Ayaz Khan, and according to a preliminary report by the DSP Saddr, the woman Zahoor Elahi and her husband Muhammad Yar were called by the police for an inquiry. However, we have suspended both the suspects on suspicion of torture and a case has been registered,” the DPO informed, adding that legal proceedings have been started and inquiry committee was set up to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, on the orders of Punjab Chief Minister, RPO Multan Wasim Khan reached the house of victim woman along with the Vehari DPO and also formed an inquiry committee under the leadership of SP (Investigations) Kausar Parveen and after initial investigation, 13 persons including policemen, were booked. The eight accused including Saddr DSP Rao Tariq, the Luddan Police SHO, In-Charge CIA and Moharrar have been arrested and police raids are underway to arrest the other accused policemen and suspects. The accused were locked up in Luddan police lockup on the orders of RPO, Multan. A case has been registered against policemen under 354, 337, 342 other provisions of PPC.

The police closed the police station for the public after the arrest of the policemen and other accused, and no one, including the media has been allowed to enter the premises.

Victim Woman, Zahoor Elahi has been admitted to Vehari DHQ Hospital where her medical examination and treatment are underway. Doctors of the hospital confirmed sign of severe torture and bruises on her body.