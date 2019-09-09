Share:

LAHORE - Fame Academy defeated LUMS 1-0 in the first semifinal of the Fame Army Cup to make way to the final of the event. Defensive play was presented by both the teams in the semifinals played at the Model Town Fame Football Club. The only goal was scored by Fame Academy, when Hamza slammed in an impressive match-winning goal. Fame Football Club President Zia Dogar congratulated the coach Tajamul Khan on reaching the final. Fame Academy coach Tajamul Khan said that it was a matter of pride for the academy to reach the final, where 64 teams were taking part. The performance of the young footballers has been crucial to the team’s success.