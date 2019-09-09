Share:

LAHORE - A housemaid along with her accomplices robbed a family by serving them intoxicated food at a house in Lahore’s Defense Housing Authority, police said on Sunday. Police sources said that five family members fell unconscious soon after they consumed some intoxicated food served by the housemaid in the evening. The housemaid, identified by police as Naseem Bibi, called her accomplices immediately and opened the main gate. The bandits entered the house, collected cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables worth three million rupees and escaped. The incident took place at the residence of senior reporter Muhammad Umar Javed. His parents, wife, and two children were admitted to hospital in critical condition. However, the condition of the victims was said to be stable late Sunday. The Defense-B police have registered a case and are investigating the house robb