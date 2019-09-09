Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl Rehman on Sunday called on Aftab Ahmad Sherpao, chief of his faction Qaumi Watan Party (QWP).

This was the first meeting between the two leaders regarding the upcoming anti-government protest of JUI-F in Islamabad. Mufti Ibrar, a close aide of Maulana Fazl, said that the two leaders had met in Peshawar and discussed the upcoming anti-government protest and the prevailing political situation in the country.

According to him, Sherpao had assured Maulana Fazl of his party’s support for the Islamabad lockdown. He further claimed that QWP will soon publicly and officially announce its support in this regard.

However, there is no official statement issued from the QWP regarding its assurance of support to Maulana Fazl Rehman for the protest.

Meanwhile, Fazl also met Mian Iftikhar Hussain, the member of Rehbar Committee and General Secretary of Awami National Party (ANP), and discussed the Islamabad lockdown issue.

However, there is no official confirmation from the ANP side whether to support Maulana in the lockdown protest or not.

Earlier, Maulana Fazlur Rehman in a press conference had also claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had assured him of his party’s support for the Islamabad lockdown, though there is no word yet from the PML-N on the issue.