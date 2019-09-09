Share:

ISLAMABAD - Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that FIEDMC is extending maximum facilities to promote local manufacturers and providing all services under one roof to steer the ease of doing business in the province.

Talking to a delegation of local investors here at FIEDMC Camp Office, Mian Kashif upholding the government’s commitment to offering maximum facilities to overseas investors, emphasised that local manufacturers, industrialists and investors would be provided equal opportunities and a level playing field,” says a press release issued here on Sunday.

He also urged the private sector to come forward and play due role in boosting trade and business activities in the region.

Saying that the government was well aware of concerns of the business community, he stressed that there was a dire need to increase interaction at all levels.