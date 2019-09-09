Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has left for Switzerland on a three-day visit to represent Pakistan at the 42nd session of UN Human Rights Council beginning in Geneva on Monday.

He will also address the session and present the case of Kashmiris before the delegates attending the forum from across the world.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will raise the Indian unilateral and illegal actions in occupied Kashmir and will highlight threat posed to the region in the result of these actions.

The Foreign Minister will also hold meetings with leaders of OIC and WHO in Geneva.

He will interact with local and international media representatives in Geneva and present Pakistan's stance and point of view on various regional and international issues