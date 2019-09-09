Share:

LAHORE - The Dilawar Hussain Foundation recently joined hands with the Superior Care Society of the Superior University, Lahore to organise a daylong mini-hospital on the latter’s premises. The mini-hospital offered diabetes screening, advice on nutrition and psychological issues, TB and thalassaemia screening, blood bank and dementia counselling to over 500 students. Other partners in the activity included Sehatmand Zindagi, Tranquil Life, Punjab Thalassaemia Prevention Program, Alzheimer’s Pakistan, Birth Defects Foundation, Novo Nordisk, ACCU CHEK and Sundas Foundation. Almost 200 students were screened for diabetes out of which 20 were found pre-diabetic and eight were diagnosed with diabetes, who were provided with necessary information regarding diabetes and its care.

Meanwhile, a diabetes awareness walk was organised at the campus in which Hassan Sheikh, chairperson of the Dilawar Hussain Foundation and the chief guest of the event, Khawaja Hisham-ul-Hasan, registrar of The Superior Group, Mahek Jamal Zaidi, Deputy Director of Engagement & Internationalization Mohammad Jafri and Director Programme Dilawar Hussain Foundation and students from different departments participated. At the end certificates were distributed to the partner organizations of mini hospital.