Share:

Google on Sunday honoured German physician Ruth Pfau with a Doodle, commemorating her dedication to eradicate leprosy in Pakistan.

Dubbed as the 'Mother Theresa of Pakistan', she additionally began the nation’s first Leprosy Technicians’ course in 1965 to fight the stigma that’s related to the illness.

Her efforts yielded nice leads to combating leprosy in Pakistan. The World Well being Organisation declared the illness, also referred to as Hansen’s illness, to be underneath management in 1965, a lot sooner than different nations in Asia.

The Google Doodle, to honour her immensely important contribution to struggle the illness, reveals an animation of Dr Ruth Pfau taking care of a leprosy affected person because the solar units behind them. Google has additionally launched numerous different early designs of the Google Doodle displaying Dr Ruth Pfau exterior Karachi’s Marie Adelaide Leprosy Clinic and a portrait of a smiling Dr Pfau towards the backdrop of the town of Karachi.