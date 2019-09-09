Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government has taken comprehensive measures to promote the culture of “Ease of Doing Business” and establish a strong industrial base for strengthening economy.

Addressing a press conference here at Anwar Club Auditorium on Sunday, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said htat the government is committed to creating maximum job opportunities to address unemployment and improve socioeconomic condition of the common man.

She said that the textile sector has been playing its role as backbone of the national economy, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan has focused on the promotion of textile sector by providing a special package and incentives to boost textile sector exports.

She said that the government has been making all-out sincere efforts to revive and boost the inherited sick economy of the country.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has established a special Task Force, led by senior economist Ahsan Bashir, for flourishing the textile industry by taking all stakeholders on board. The task force will recommend direly steps for the revival of textile industry in the light of the Premier’s vision of “ease of doing business.” The SAPM said that ease of doing business is the policy which features comprehensive solutions for revival of inherited sick economy.

She claimed that effective and positive economic policies of the government have started bearing fruit and the national economy is moving fast towards stability.

She asserted that the government’s policies would help in establishing strong industrial base in the country besides developing good working relationships between the employers and the employees.

She revealed that the government would soon announce “One Window Operation” facility for the industrial sector and protect rights of the traders, industrialists and exporters.

She maintained that unlike the past, the government is committed to provide the conducive business atmosphere to the businessmen, industrialists and exporters, enabling them to work with peace of mind for strengthening national exports.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan assured that all impediments would be removed from the way of promotion of textile exports.

She also assured that all the problems of textile sector would be resolved on war footing. The SAPM said that boosting industrial sector is the top priority of the government. She said that the government has taked the business community into confidence to put the national economy on the path to stability.

She urged the industrialists and exporters to make strategic thinking to boost national exports. “The government will support business community in every matter”, she expressed the government resolve. She said that the government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the business community, saying that the government is making all-out efforts for early resolution of the problems being faced by the businessmen.