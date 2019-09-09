Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Federal Government has decided to provide relief to Tandoor Commercial consumers by restoring old gas tariff. According to SNGPL spokesperson, under the new decision the gas tariff for Tandoor Commercial consumers has been reduced from 1283 per mmbtu to Rs738 per MMBTU. A notification in this regard is expected to be issued by OGRA shortly. Following the decision of the Federal Government, SNGPL has decided to fully facilitate Tandoor Commercial consumers. The consumers have been requested by the Company Spokesperson to contact relevant SNGPL offices for correction in gas bills issued under the hiked gas tariff.